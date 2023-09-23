30 goats killed by unknown animal in Rayagada

Rayagada: Atleast 30 goats were killed in an unknown animal attack in Ganjuguda village of Rayagada dictrict on Saturday morning.

Reports say, the thirty goats belonged to the villages bordering Rayagada Ganjam and Kandhamal district and they had gone for grazing and due to rain they did not return back.

Later, the forest officials suspect that these goats were killed in an unknown animal attack, but the local Sarpanch Mamta Majhi informed that they were killed by tiger attack.

The villagers have also informed that a leopard is roaming around the village.

The forest officials have investigated the matter and CCTV cameras have been installed to know the exact cause of death of the goats, informed Forestor Narasingh Satpathy.

