Jharsuguda: As many as 30 people were detained in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Friday for executing rituals of the Chhat Puja at different water bodies although section 144 had been clamped in the said area.

As per reports, section 144 had been clamped in the area keeping in view the large gathering of people for Chhat Puja in the river and ponds of the district in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The tenure of the enforcement is to continue on 20th and 21st November, 2020.

However, despite the restrictioin, more than one thousand people assembled at a pond in Chowkipada area to do Chhat Puja. Accordingly, Jharsuguda Police have detained 30 persons in this connection.