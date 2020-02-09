9 killed, 30 Critical As Bus Catches Fire In Ganjam, Odisha: 5 shifted to SCB

Ganjam: Bus catches fire in Rangaielunda, Ganjam. More than 8 dead, more than 30 injured. This incident has taken place in the Tulu road of Rangaielunda block, Ganjam District.

The bus caught fire as it came in contact with a overhead live 11KV wire.

The injured were admitted in the local hospital and are now being shifted to MKCG Medical, Berhampur.

Locals are engaged in rescue operation.

The police and fire personnel have reached the spot and are rescuing people.

The passengers of the ill fated bus were on their way for an engagement ceremony.

An investigation has been ordered by the transport minister. It will be executed by the district administration and Transport department.

Update:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the matter. He has announced compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs each for the to the kin of the deceased. The CM has further added that all the injured shall be given free of cost treatment.

All the injured persons have been shifted to the MKCG hospital, Berhampur.

Update:

The death toll has increased to 9 in this tragic mishap.

In this fateful accident a bus caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power transmission line in Odisha”s Ganjam district on Sunday.

Five of the injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and action would be taken accordingly.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi condoled the deaths in the mishap.

Pradhan also sought a thorough probe into the tragedy.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With inputs from IANS)

Further details are awaited.