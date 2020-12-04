accident in odisha
The injured woman being carried in a stretcher

3-Yr-Old Son And Man Killed In Road Mishap In Odisha’s Bolangir

By WCE 2

Bolangir: A man and his three-year-old son were killed after the motorcycle they were riding caught fire following collision with a SUV at Jangel chhak under Tusura Police limits in Bolangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, the wife and another son has been admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College in a critical condition.

The police and fire personnels rushed to the spot and rescued the mother and son duo.

The deceased man has been identified as Karani Sen BC belonging to Risida village of Kalahandi district, the wife has been identified as Nikita BC.

