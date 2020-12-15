Ranpur: The minor 3-year-old girl who had gone missing on December 12 has been found dead from a pond in Badhipatna village under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

As strong protests over the ‘Pari’ case fail to die out, this discovery is sure to add to the miseries of the Government.

According to reports, on December 12 the minor girl, daughter of Sanjay Sahu of Badhipatna village under Ranpur police limits went missing.

The parents of the 3-yr-old said that she was playing in the village but did not return home, they searched but in vain. Her father then filed a missing complaint at Ranpur police station.