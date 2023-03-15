Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

3-yr-old branded with hot iron rod by mother in Jajpur of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a three year old child has been branded with a hot iron rod by his mother in Jajpur district of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
child branded with hot iron rod in Jajpur
Pic Credits: Free Press Journal (Representational Image)

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old child has been branded with a hot iron rod by his mother in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to information, Rashmi Mohapatra of Kaimatia village was staying in Chattia area with her three-year-old son. On various occasions, the son was beaten up and chained.

Take a look

Drivers strike in Odisha, people face numerous issues

Ruins of medieval era temple found in Jajpur of Odisha

Reportedly the local people protested relating to this matter and informed the Kaimatia Sarpanch about the incident. The Sarpanch immediately informed the Child Protection Unit.

On receiving the information, the Child Protection Unit officials reached the spot and rescued the baby boy and took him into their custody.

The Child Protection Unit further said that legal action will be taken in this regard.

Sudeshna Panda 5467 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Rain expected in Odisha from today, check details

State

Petrol and diesel prices slightly increase in Bhubaneswar today

State

FIVB delegates hail VFI president Achyuta Samanta

State

Anubhav requests estranged wife Varsha for amicable separation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7