3-yr-old branded with hot iron rod by mother in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old child has been branded with a hot iron rod by his mother in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to information, Rashmi Mohapatra of Kaimatia village was staying in Chattia area with her three-year-old son. On various occasions, the son was beaten up and chained.

Reportedly the local people protested relating to this matter and informed the Kaimatia Sarpanch about the incident. The Sarpanch immediately informed the Child Protection Unit.

On receiving the information, the Child Protection Unit officials reached the spot and rescued the baby boy and took him into their custody.

The Child Protection Unit further said that legal action will be taken in this regard.