3 youths killed as bike rams into tree in Odisha’s Dhenkanal on Holi

3 youths killed as bike rams into tree in Odisha’s Dhenkanal on Holi

Dhenkanal : In a tragic incident, three youths were killed as the motorcycle they were triple-riding rammed into a tree near Chhanbolua under Dhenkanal Sadar police limits here in Odisha on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Brahmananda Dehuri of Kaimat, Kailash Chandra Sahu of Lochapali and Subrat Saswat of Raneswarpur village in the district. All were below 20 years of age.

The victims were heading towards Dhenkanal from Kapilas, sources said. The rider reportedly lost control over the bike and rammed it into a tree on the roadside.

Soon after the accident, the trio was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital here where the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.

All three were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, onlookers said adding that the possibility of the trio being drunk could not be ruled out.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the locals after the sad demise of three youths during Holi festival.