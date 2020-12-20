Rourkela: Almost three youths have been reported to be missing in Rourkela. They had gone for a picnic near Koel river.

According to reports, three friends went missing while bathing in the river. The incident took place while bathing in the Rourkela Koel river.

The dead body of one youth has been recovered by the fire personnel. The other two are however still missing. Search operations are underway.

The dead and missing students are yet to be identified. They were reportedly students of a local engineering college.