3 youths critical after bike hits guard wall in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

State
By Himanshu 0
3 youths critical after bike hits

Mohana: In a sad incident at least three youths sustained critical injury after their bike met an accident in Gajapati district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Gundicha Chhaka under Adaba Police Station limits.

The critically injured youths have been identified as Tophan Majhi, Sushil Mohanty of Jagannath Mandir sahi of Mohana and Shankar Choudhury of Harijan sahi.

Related News

123 students fall sick after consuming midday meal in Angul…

Bike rani Amita Singh returns Odisha, given rousing welcome…

Wild bear enters kitchen of house in Nabarangpur dist: Watch

Beneficiaries to get winter assistance by December 1 in…

As per reports, after taking part in a feast the three youths were returning to Mohana from Adaba site when near the Gundima turning the rider lost balance over the steering and hit the bike on the guard wall poll.

The accident was so strong that seven guard walls were completely broken. The injured youths were immediately taken to the Mohana Health Centre and then MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

After getting information Adaba Police reached the spot and seized the bike. Further investigation of the case is under way.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.