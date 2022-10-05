3 year old girl, her father killed in road accident in Odisha’s Bargarh dist

Bargarh: Today is Dussehra. People are happily visiting to Durga puja pandals to pay their obeisance to the Goddess and to witness the charismatic decoration. However, this happiness could not be granted to this family from Bargarh district of Odisha as a three year old girl and her father were killed in a road accident today. The incident took place at the Kanapali chowk under Sohela Police limits.

The deceased persons have been identified as 3 year old girl Rupa Sahu and her father 35 year old Pradeep Sahu of Banderpali village under Bijepur Police limits.

As per reports, the accident took place after a car and a bike collided head on. Resultantly, the man and his minor daughter were killed on the spot.

After getting information Police personnel from Sohela Thana rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Following the accident the locals blocked road demanding stern action against the wrongdoer. MLA Sushanta Singh also reached the spot and discussed with the protesters.