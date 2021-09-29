3-year-old girl from Kalahandi makes it to India Book of Records

By WCE 5
Dharmagarh: Bringing laurels to the State a three year old girl has made it to the India Book of Records in lieu of her special aptitude. The prodigy correctly answered 25 General Knowledge questions asked by IBR in last August for which she has received the appreciation letter.

Meet 3-year-old Aradhana, the only daughter of Ajit Kumar Rout of Brundabahal village under Golamunda block of Kalahandi district.

In last August, India Book of Records had conducted a contest where they asked questions on national flags of different countries, human organs, components of computer, freedom fighters, fruits, historical places, national signs, vegetables, wild animals and birds, pet animals and birds, States and its capitals as well as antonyms of different words, which Aradhana answered correctly.

It is a joyful moment for the family members of the kid achiever as she has attained such a feat in this age. The villagers are all praise for the prodigy.

