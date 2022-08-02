3-year-old drowns in pond in Keonjhar district of Odisha

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Baladuan village under Anandapur Police limits of Keonjhar district in Odisha today.

The deceased toddler has been identified as the son of Rabindra Khanda of Baladuan village.

According to reports, the toddler was sleeping next to his mother. Then he woke up abruptly and went out of his home.

Due to negligence while playing on the shore of a pond situated near the house, the toddler slipped into the pond and got drowned.

After being informed, the locals rescued the toddler and rushed him to Anandapur Hospital for treatment.

However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended on the village following the sad demise of the child.