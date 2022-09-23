Cuttack: 3-year-old baby girl sold at Rs. 10 thousand, accused held

Cuttack: In a shocking incident a three year old baby girl was lifted from her house in Cuttack of Odisha on Friday by a woman. The incident took place in the lower Baliyatra field in the silver city. Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra informed about the incident today.

The accused woman has been identified as Kuni Munda.

As per reports, the baby girl was lifted by a woman from her house in the lower Balijatra field in Cuttack on Friday. Her family is staying temporarily at this place.

The accused Kuni Munda kidnapped the baby and later allegedly sold to an Autorickshaw driver of Cuttack Sadar area.

After getting complaint Cantonment Thana Police swung into action and conducted raid today at the house of the Auto driver and rescued the baby girl.

In another incident Cantonment Police busted a looters gang in Cuttack and seized 5 bikes, a Tata AC and two mobile phones. As many as three accused persons have been arrested in this connection, informed DCP.

In Cuttack in another incident an Ambulance driver was arrested today from SCB Medical premises who looted the relative of a patient by luring him to provide hospital bed to the patient. Rs 5000 was seized from the accused’s possession. Mangalabag Thana Police arrested the driver. Another four cases are pending in the name of this accused person, informed the DCP.