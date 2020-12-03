3 Women Posing As Customers Try To Loot Jewellery Store In Odisha

3 Women Posing As Customers Try To Loot Jewellery Store In Odisha

Bhadrak: Three women posing as customers had planned to loot a jewellery store in Ranital market under Bhadrak Rural Police station limits.

The incident took place at around evening in ‘Maa Tarini Jewelers’ situated right in the middle of the market place in Bhadrak.

These women had gone to the jewellery store acting as customers, just as the shopkeeper was a bit unmindful one of them picked up a necklace and slipped it into her handbag.

The shopkeeper had doubts on the 3 women and immediately rushed to view the CCTV footage and caught the woman in the act.

Without raising an alarm he quietly locked his shop and informed the police.

The women could sense the happening got scared and returned the gold to the shopkeeper.

The police then reached the spot and immediately arrested the women and took them to the police station for further interrogation.