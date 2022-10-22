3 women electrocuted to death in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, three women had been electrocuted to death by coming in contact with a live electric wire in Tangiri village under Bimala Panchayat of Keonjhar district in Odisha today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Besides, one of the victim was pregnant, said sources.

According to reports, the three victims had gone for goat herding.

Later, the women spotted a live electric wire on the spot, where the goats were eating grass.

On the intent to avoid the goats being electrocuted, the three women started to dispose the goats from the spot.

However, while saving the goats from being electrocuted from the live wire, they came in contact with the electric wire and died on the spot.

Later, the villagers reached the spot and found the lifeless bodies of the women.

Further details into the matter are awaited.