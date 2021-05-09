Deogarh: As many as three villages in Deogarh district of Odisha have been declared as micro-containment zones until further orders due to the increase in Covid positives.

Acoording to the notice, Khairapali, Palasama and Timur villages of Riamal block in Deogarh district have been declared as micro-containment zone.

The Deogarh district sub-collector has taken a decision in this regard and declared these villages as containment zones to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

All these three villages have been barricaded and movement of people has been restricted.