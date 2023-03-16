Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

3 teachers suspended for irregularities in Matric exam in Odisha

By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: Headmasters of two schools and a lady teacher of another school were suspended on charges of irregularity during the ongoing annual matric exam in their respective schools in Cuttack, Kalahandi and Nayagarh districts.

Ramashis Hazra, director of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha reportedly suspended Antaryami Swami, the Headmaster of Jodumu High school in Cuttack district and Prasant Mohanty, the Headmaster of Dayanidhi High School in Kalahandi district for irregularities in their respective examination centres.

Both Antaryami Swami and Prasant Mohanty were posted as the Superintends of separate tenth examination centres.

Likewise, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Nayagarh district suspended a lady assistant teacher for irregularity in the Matric exam. She was posted at Weavers Co-op High School in Baigunia.

Subadh Nayak 8599 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

