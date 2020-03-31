Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) The state government is tracking people returning from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin to Odisha, said an official on Tuesday.

So far three persons already have been identified and kept under quarantine. Their family members are also under surveillance, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19.

The tracking is on to find other persons, he added.

A religious gathering was organised in Nizamuddin in Delhi earlier this month where several COVID-19 cases have been found among the persons who attended the event.

So far, three persons have been tested positive of COVID-19 in Odisha while 57 persons are under isolation in different hospitals.