3 Tablighi Jamaat event participants identified in Odisha quarantined
Nizamuddin Dargah (Photo: IANS)

3 Tablighi Jamaat event participants identified in Odisha, Govt tracking others

By IANS
0

Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) The state government is tracking people returning from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin to Odisha, said an official on Tuesday.

So far three persons already have been identified and kept under quarantine. Their family members are also under surveillance, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19.

Related News

COVID-19 : Tehsildar administers pledge to lockdown…

Odisha Minister Samir Das cooks food to help wife during…

Lock down wedding: Love birds get married at Town PS in…

COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha govt announces deferment in gross…

The tracking is on to find other persons, he added.

A religious gathering was organised in Nizamuddin in Delhi earlier this month where several COVID-19 cases have been found among the persons who attended the event.

So far, three persons have been tested positive of COVID-19 in Odisha while 57 persons are under isolation in different hospitals.

You might also like
State

COVID-19 : Tehsildar administers pledge to lockdown violators in Odisha’s…

State

Odisha Minister Samir Das cooks food to help wife during lock down: Watch

State

Lock down wedding: Love birds get married at Town PS in Odisha’s Bargarh: Watch

State

COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha govt announces deferment in gross salary of CM, Ministers,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.