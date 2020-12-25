3 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1,853

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as three more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,853.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 55-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 70-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 47-year-old male of Dhenkanal district.

