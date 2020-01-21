3 students of government high school go missing from hostel in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: At least three boys went missing from a private hostel in Kakatpur area of Puri district last night and their parents lodged police complaints against its authorities in connection with the incident.

The missing students have been identified as Hazibul Aslam Khan, Tanmay Behera and Dushmant Swain. All are inmates of ‘The Foundation’ boys’ hostel.

The missing trio was pursuing his study at Class 9 in Kakatpur Government High School and staying in the hostel for past few months, but at around 4.30 am in the wee hours today they were found missing from their respective rooms, said the hostel authorities.

As the hostel authorities carried out a failed search and intimated the matter to the missing inmates’ parents they lodged a complaint against Gyanarnjan Swain, the manager of ‘The Foundation’ this morning holding him irresponsible.

Efforts are underway to trace the missing boys.

 

 

