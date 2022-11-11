3 students from KISS Clear OJS Exam

Bhubaneswar: For the first time, three students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have cleared the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) Examination, the results of which were declared by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today.

The three students are Subham Mishra, Smruti Abhilasha and Sadhak Karjee.

While Subham Mishra got the 23rd rank, Smruti Abhilasha and Sadhak Karjee got the 30th and 45th positions among the 50 successful candidates, who cleared the examination for appointment to the posts of Civil Judges in the Odisha Judicial Service.

Expressing happiness over the performance of the School, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated the three students. The Founder said he had always dreamt of a student from KISS getting success in judicial services. Today this dream has come true.

Earlier students of KISS have been getting success in many government services including Odisha administrative services. For the first time, a student from KISS got success in judicial services.