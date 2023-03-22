Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

3 students’ death in Sonepur: Odisha CM Announces Rs 3 lakh Ex Gratia for kin

3 students’ death in Sonepur:
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief on the death of the three students who were killed in a road mishap in Subarnapur district today and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs for each of the next of kin of the deceased students.

Litterateur Dr Itirani Samanta gets ‘Utkala Samman’

CM Mamata plans to construct West Bengal Bhavan in Puri

The CM also announced Rs 50,000 for each of the students who got injured in this accident and issued directive to concerned officials to provide appropriate treatment to the students.

It is to be noted that three the accident took place near Sardhapali School under Sadar Block in which 3 students were hit by a car. While one of the students was killed on the spot the other two succumbed to the injury while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

