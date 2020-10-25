+3 Student from Odisha’s Puri makes Lord Jagannath idol with 7k match sticks

Puri: In a rare achievement, a +3 student from Puri of Odisha has made a Lord Jagannath idol using only matchsticks. This is his unique way to demand re-opening of Srimandira for devotees abiding Covid restrictions, which has been shut for the last 7 months in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Meet Saswat Ranjan Sahu, a +3 student from Kumbhar Pada area of Puri town who has made the idol using 7881 match sticks. He took 21 days to complete making of the idol. It’s height 17 inch while its breadth is 15 inch.

The youngster, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath said that this is his unique way to press his demand for opening of Puri Srimandira for devotees. It is to be noted that besides temples, almost all other centre of public gathering have been opened in the State abiding Covid restrictions while temples are yet to be opened.

As per reports, Saswat has also applied to register making of this idol to the India Book of Records.