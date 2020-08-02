Cuttack: In a shocking incident, three siblings have been swept away while bathing in Mahanadi river near Sunadei in Banki block of Cuttack district.

As they shouted for help, a few locals spotted them. Two of them were rescued with the help of local residents while another is still missing.

Police and fire personnel have reached the spot and a search operation has been launched.

The identity and other details about the siblings are yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.