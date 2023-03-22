3 school students in Odisha die as car hits them

Sonepur: In a tragic incident, three school students in Sonepur of Odisha have been allegedly hit by a car on Wednesday, said reports.

According to reports, the accident took place near Sardhapali School in Sonepur Sadar Block. One of the students identified as Subrata Bhoi died on the spot.

It is worth mentioning that the other two student were in a critical condition and were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The student who died on the spot, was studying in the sixth standard said reports. The locals have detained the driver.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.