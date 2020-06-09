Rourkela: A Sarpanch and two guards test COVID19 positive in Subdega TMC (Temporary Medical Camp) of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

These three front line corona warriors have been tested positive in Sundargarh district of Odisha informed the District Magistrate via the official twitter handle.

The tweet further informed that, all these Covid warriors who have been infected are from the Subdega TMC (Temporary Medical Camp) while one is a Sarpanch two others are security guards (watchmen) of the camp.

These people were actively involved in providing care to the coronavirus positive returnees from various states. They have been admitted to the Hi-Tech hospital in Rourkela.

The TMC and the village in which the TMC is present has been declared as a containment zone. Active contact tracing is now being carried out.

It is noteworthy that, seven new Covid19 positives have been identified from Sundargarh district today.