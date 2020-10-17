ganja seized in odisha
3 Sacks Of Ganja Worth 5.5 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Rayagada, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: Ganja worth Rs 5.5 lakh has been seized and 2 persons have been arrested for smuggling the contraband in a vehicle in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The Bissamcuttack police today got a tip-off and intercepted the vehicle, a Tata Sumo coming from Ramnaguda side near Markama Temple Chhak, Bissamcuttack and seized the cannabis.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj Kumar Maddheshiya (26) and Ashok Yadav (22).

The police have seized 3 sacks of ganja, a Tata Sumo, two mobile phones and cash from their possessions.

Further investigation is underway.

