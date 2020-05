Cuttack: In a major detection the Special Squad and Cyber Cell, Cuttack Urban Police Department and Lalbag Police Station have arrested 3 robbers and seized gold ornaments.

The Cuttack police has arrested 3 professional robbers within 24-hours of filing of the complaint in a robbery case.

They have also seized 6 gold chains, 8 bracelets, bike & Mobile. Investigation of the case is in progress.