3 poachers arrested in Kantamal of Odisha, hunting plan foiled

Kantamal: The forest department has detained as many as three poachers an foiled their attempt to kill wild boar in Boudh district of Odisha.

The hunters were preparing to hunt wild boar (Barha) in the forest when the forest department raided them and caught them in the act.

According to the information available, preparations were being made to hunt the wild boar by laying electric wires in Damargad forest under Manmunda range.

After receiving information from reliable sources, the forest department officials reached the spot and captured the poachers.

The forest department officials have seized electric wire, hand-made indigenous guns kept for wild boar hunting. The Forest department officials have detained three poachers from the spot and are conducting further interrogation.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.