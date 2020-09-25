3 persons including woman arrested for gun deal in Bhubaneswar

3 persons including woman arrested for gun deal in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Three persons including a woman were arrested by the Badagada police for their involvement in a gun deal in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

According to sources, a special team of police laid a trap near Kalpana Square in after getting information about the gun deal. They arrested the accused when they were settling the deal of stolen guns and bullets.

Cops also seized arms and ammunition which included a gun and four live bullets from their possessions.

Three mobile phones, one aadhaar card, one pan card, one driving license and four ATM cards along with a four wheeler also were seized by the police.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and are looking into different angles of the gun deal.

Sources said that the Commissionerate of Police is likely to hold a press meet later today and brief about the matter.

