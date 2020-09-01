Keonjhar: At least three people have died after being struck by lightning at separate places in Keonjhar.

While one men died in Rampas village under Nandipada police limits and one each from Inchal & Sapua sahi in Ramchandrapur area of Keonjhar district today.

As per sources, the three people were working in their fields when the lightning struck. The trio was charred to death on the spot after being struck by lightning.

On being informed by locals, fire department personnel reached the spot and immediately rushed the three to the government hospital. However, the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.