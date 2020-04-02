Photo: News Track English

3 People From Odisha’s Jajpur Attended Tablighi Jamaat Event, Confirms District Admin

By Sudeshna Panda
Jajpur Town: Three persons of Jajpur had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and have been identified confirmed the Jajpur District Administration.

One of them, a man from Binjharpur has shown Cororavirus like symptoms. He and his family have been admitted to the hospital.

Swabs from all of them have been sent for testing informed the Jajpur Collector.  All of them have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

All the entry and exit points of the district have been sealed.

 

