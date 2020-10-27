Angul: In a tragic incident, three people have died within two days after reportedly drinking spurious liquor at Patharagada village under Purunakote police limits in Angul district.

The deceased has been identified as Kaira Pradhan (20), Tukuna Pradhan (30) and Sashibhusan Dehuri (32).

Sources said, the trio were daily labourers at a construction site. After finishing their work yesterday, Kaira, Tukuna and Sashibhusan consumed country liquor.

First Kaira fell ill and subsequently died in the evening and Tukuna died late in the night. Later, Sashibhusan was admitted at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Angul and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Basudev Pradhan, also from the same village, is also reported to be seriously ill.

The district excise officer Ramendra Nayak. Nayak informed the investigation is on and after the probe the exact reason behind the death will be known.