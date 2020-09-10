3 orphan, poor kids from Odisha’s Ganjam seek financial help

Chhatrapur: Three orphan, poor, minor children from Ganjam district of Odisha have urged for financial help after death of their parents. They are running a tea stall for a livelihood. The three kids are from Sundarpur village under Chhatrapur block in the district.

As per reports, two minor girls and a minor boy lost their parents who passed away one after one. Hence, now the two elder sisters have had to left studies due to lack of money. They are looking after the tea stall while the younger brother Shivram is studying in Class VIII.

Kalia Mahakud, father of the children was working in Surat as a migrant labourer. He died of Cancer five years back. Kuni Mahakud, their mother was then nourishing the family. She was running a tea stall in front of their home to earn their livelihood. Last month she also passed away due to illness. The elder sister Dipti has studied up to Matric. The second one Manisha discontinued study from class VIII due to poverty.

Under such circumstances, the minor girls have urged for financial help to bear the cost of study of their younger brother.