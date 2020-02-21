Mo Sarkar action

3 officials face action under ‘Mo Sarkar’ for graft in Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Sharpening the Sword of Damocles over corrupt officials in Odisha under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ drive at least three official of Paschimabada panchayat of Balasore have faced action over an irregularity in rural housing works on Friday.

The accused officials against whom action was initiated by the district Collector are Paschimabada panchayat GRS Sabita Prusty, Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Sushant Jena and Junior Engineer Dinesh Kumar Adha.

While Prusty and Adha have been removed from their duties, a show-cause notice has been slapped against Jena.

It is learnt that a call had been made to a rural housing beneficiary of Paschimabada panchayat from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ scheme a few days back. During the interaction, the officials came to know that the beneficiary had paid bribe to the panchayat office staff while uploading his photo and bill payment.

The District Collector conducted an independent inquiry into the allegation and took action after the same was found true.

