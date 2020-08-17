Bhubaneswar Offices Closed For Disinfection
Representational Image

3 Offices In Odisha’s Capital Shutdown For 48 Hours Starting Today, Disinfection

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Offices of Sub Collector, Tahasildar Bhubaneswar and Sub Registrar in Kalpana Square have been shutdown for 48 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered closure of these offices after several Covid positives had been detected in the office premises.

The order was issued by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner. The order directed the staff to work from home till the buildings are adequately disinfected.

