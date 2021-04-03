3 Odisha BJP MLAs Suspended For Hurling Shoes At Assembly Speaker

Odisha BJP MLAs Suspended

Bhubaneswar: Three senior BJP MLAs were suspended from the Odisha Assembly session for reportedly hurling shoes, earphones and pens at Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

The Assembly Speaker suspended deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethy, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra after examining the video footage of the incident.

Also Read: MLAs hurl shoes at Speaker during House proceeding in Odisha Assembly

The BJP MLAs had hurled shoes, papers, pen and earphones as a mark of protest against passing of the Odisha Lokayukta (Amentment) Bill without discussion in the State Assembly. Besides, they questioned impartiality of the Speaker.

