3 new fire stations to be established in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news for the denizens of Bhubaneswar as many as three new fire stations shall be established.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday approved a proposal to establish three new fire stations in Bhubaneswar. The three new fire stations will come up at Tamando, Mancheswar and Pahala.

It is worth mentioning that, there are just two fire stations currently operational in Bhubaneswar. One at Chandrasekharpur and the other one at Kalpana Square.

With these three new fire stations the count will go up to five.

As many as 45 new posts have also been approved for the new stations. Each station will have 15 staff. Each station will consist of one station officer, two leading firemen, one driver-Havildar, one fireman-driver, and 10 firemen.