3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Detected In Sundargarh, Tally Reaches 103 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The number of coronavirus positive cases seem to be rising with each passing day in the State.

According to the latest update in the website of the Health Department, government of Odisha, the total number of coronavirus affected persons in the state has reached 103.

All the recent 3 cases belong to Sundargarh district of Odisha.

However, the travel history and contact details are still awaited.