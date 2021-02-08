3 New Cases Filed Against Tainted Odisha IFS Officer Abhay Pathak, Son Akash  

Bhubaneswar: Three new cases have been filed against tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak. Three fraud cases have been reportedly registered against them at Golanthara police station in Ganjam district of the State today.

Sources said that these three fraud cases were earlier registered against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, who was arrested for duping youths and collecting huge sums of money from them on the pretext of providing them jobs in Tata Motors. However, police today included Abhay and Akash in the case.

It is to be noted here that both of them were arrested and lodged in jail on November 27, 2020 in a corruption case. However, the Bhubaneswar-based Special Vigilance Court had granted them bail on January 27.

