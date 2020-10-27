car catches fire in keonjhar odisha

3 narrowly escape as car catches fire in Odisha’s Keonjhar, 1 critical

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A car caught fire on the Keonjhar-Naranpur-Bramhanipala road near Ramachandrapur on Tuesday evening. Within no time the car gutted. While one person sustained critical injury in this incident, 3 passengers narrowly escaped.

As per the passengers of the car, they were travelling in a Chevrolet Car when they saw smoke coming from the front side. All 3 of them got out of the car to check exactly from where the smoke was coming. However, within no time the car caught fire. They ran to a far place and helplessly observed the car engulfed with flames.

Soon, the tyres of the car exploded making heavy sound. Resultantly, the locals got frightened and started running here and there. Amid hue and cry a man, who was trying to run from the scene came under the wheels of a HIWA vehicle and sustained severe injury.

Fire personnel have reached the spot and dousing the flames. The injured person has been rushed to the hospital.

