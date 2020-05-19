3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur; District tally mounts to 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday, informed District Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

In a tweet, the Collector said, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to KIMS COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar.

All three patients belong to Balikud, he added saying that they had returned from Surat in Gujarat.

With this, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the district have mounted to 31 of which five persons have been recovered from the deadly disease and discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospitals post-treatment.

 

