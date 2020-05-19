3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur; District tally mounts to 31

Bhubaneswar: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday, informed District Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

In a tweet, the Collector said, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to KIMS COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar.

All three patients belong to Balikud, he added saying that they had returned from Surat in Gujarat.

Balance 3samples of 16.5.2020 tested positive.All are asymptomatic and shifted to KIIMS.All were in quarantine centres.@CMO_Odisha @MoSarkar_Odisha — DM_Jagatsinghpur (@CollectorJspur) May 19, 2020

With this, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the district have mounted to 31 of which five persons have been recovered from the deadly disease and discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospitals post-treatment.