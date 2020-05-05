3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises to 173
Bhubaneswar : Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 173, Information & Public Relations Dept said on Tuesday.
Of the three new cases, one hails from Tigiria in Cuttack district and two from Balasore district, it added.
2nd Health Update, 5th May
One positive in Cuttack (Tigiria)
M 34 yr Male
(Surat returnee)
Two positives in Balasore
50 yr Female & 26 yr Male
(Both West Bengal returnees)
Contact tracing and followup action is being done.
Total Positive Cases-173
