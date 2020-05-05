3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises to 173

Bhubaneswar : Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 173, Information & Public Relations Dept said on Tuesday.

Of the three new cases, one hails from Tigiria in Cuttack district and two from Balasore district, it added.