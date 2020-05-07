3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar, 7 more in Ganjam; Total 219 in Odisha
Bhubaneswar : Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar while seven new positive cases reported from Ganjam district, said Information & Public Relations Dept on Thursday evening.
With this the number of positive patients rose to 219 in Odisha.
4th Health Update, 7th May
Three positive cases in Bhubaneswar
M 36 yr Male, Mancheswar
M 34 yr Male, VSS Nagar
M 67 yr Male Suryanagar
Contact tracing and followup action is being done.
Total Case: 212
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 7, 2020
5th Health Update, 7th May
7 new cases in Ganjam
43 yr Male, 48 yr Male, 25 yr Male, 29 yr Male, 39 yr Male, 25 yr Male & 60 yr Male.
(All Surat returnees. All symptomatic)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 219
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 7, 2020