3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar, 7 more in Ganjam; Total 219 in Odisha

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar, 7 more in Ganjam; Total 219 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar while seven new positive cases reported from Ganjam district, said Information & Public Relations Dept on Thursday evening.

With this the number of positive patients rose to 219 in Odisha.

4th Health Update, 7th May Three positive cases in Bhubaneswar M 36 yr Male, Mancheswar

M 34 yr Male, VSS Nagar

M 67 yr Male Suryanagar Contact tracing and followup action is being done. Total Case: 212 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 7, 2020