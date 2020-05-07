3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar while seven new positive cases reported from Ganjam district, said Information & Public Relations Dept on Thursday evening.

With this the number of positive patients rose to 219 in Odisha.

 

 

