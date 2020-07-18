3 More Succumb To Covid 19 In Odisha, Toll Rises To 86

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Three more Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in Odisha in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare department today. Two deaths have been reported from Ganjam district and one from Gajapati district.

The Details Of The Deaths Reported In Odisha Today Is As Follows:

A 63-year old Male of Ganjam district .

A 60-year old Male of Ganjam district

A 48-year old Female of Gajapati district was suffering from obesity and sleep apnea.

With three fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 86 in Odisha.

