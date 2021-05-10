3 more drive-in locations for vaccination to come up in Bhubaneswar: Details

Bhubaneswar: In the fight against Coronavirus pandemic while Odisha Govt is trying its best, today BMC came up with an important announcement. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporations has said that vaccination for the 45+ age group for 2nd dose to begin at 3 more drive-in locations in the State capital.

The three new drive-in locations are Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall (parking lot) in Kalpana area, Symphony Mall in Rudrapur (Near Pahala) and KIIT University, Cricket Stadium in Patia in Bhuaneswar.

More Drive-in locations available in Bhubaneswar for 2nd dose of COVID19 Vaccination for 45+ age group.

45+ age group citizens who have taken their 1st dose at Govt/Pvt facility of Bhubaneswar are advised to book by choosing the slot against the Venue mentioned below. pic.twitter.com/O6o8JyIlN1 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 10, 2021

“More Drive-in locations available in Bhubaneswar for 2nd dose of COVID19 Vaccination for 45+ age group. 45+ age group citizens who have taken their 1st dose at Govt/Pvt facility of Bhubaneswar are advised to book by choosing the slot against the Venue mentioned below,” a BMC tweet on Monday said.

Importantly, the slot booking for these locations to begin at 6 pm on Monday. Click on this link for slot booking. https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

Please read the guideline available on the Tweet to get vaccinated smoothly.

Daily 300 Slots per location available from 11.5.2021-15.5.2021.