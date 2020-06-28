3 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 21

Bhubaneswar: Three more persons have died of COVID19 in Odisha today. This was informed via a tweet of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Sunday.

According to the State Health Website Dashboard Update, the coronavirus positive patients died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals.

The details are as follows:

1. A 65 year old male of Cuttack district, who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 73 year old male of Bhubaneswar, who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease

3. A 75 year old male of Ganjam district, who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.