3 more COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar; know details
Bhubaneswar: Three more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Twitter handle, informed that one case, a 27-year-old male, has been detected from Bhimpur near Airport mainline with travel history of Delhi.
Another case, a 48-year-old male, also has been detected from HB Colony, Dumduma area, with recent travel history of Ganjam.
The third case, a 36-year-old male, has been reported from Bharatpur area near Kalinga Studio with travel history of Delhi.
The city civic body also informed that one patient, a 35-year-old male of Jagamara area, has recovered from coronavirus.
Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 13th Jun 2020(till 9am).
Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/AAqTehcnII
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 13, 2020