3 more COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar; know details

Bhubaneswar: Three more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Twitter handle, informed that one case, a 27-year-old male, has been detected from Bhimpur near Airport mainline with travel history of Delhi.

Another case, a 48-year-old male, also has been detected from HB Colony, Dumduma area, with recent travel history of Ganjam.

The third case, a 36-year-old male, has been reported from Bharatpur area near Kalinga Studio with travel history of Delhi.

The city civic body also informed that one patient, a 35-year-old male of Jagamara area, has recovered from coronavirus.