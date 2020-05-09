3 more COVID positive cases reported from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Three more COVID positive cases reported from Mayurbhanj district today. This was informed by the State Health & Family Welfare Department in its website.

While details about the persons who have been tested positive for the deadly virus are yet to be known, the total number of positive cases in the State climbed to 287.

Earlier today, 14 persons of the State including 12 from Ganjam district and one each from Bhadrak and Sundergarh districts were tested positive for the Coronavirus.