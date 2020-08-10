3 Miscreants Who Looted Woman DSP In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar, Arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a scary incident a woman vigilance DSP had been looted at gunpoint in Unit-3 area at the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on July 26.

All the 3 miscreants involved in the crime have been arrested today.

According to reports, vigilance DSP Tanuja Mohanty was standing in the premises of her quarters at around 6:45 am in the morning when two bike borne miscreants came, pointed a gun and looted her jewellery.

The entire loot has also been seized.